Winnie Harlow believes hairstylists and makeup artists are failing black models.

The 23-year-old star has become one of the most recognisable and in-demand models in the world, but she is not happy with the way ''inclusiveness'' in the industry doesn't apply to everyone yet.

In an essay for Glamour, she wrote: ''When it comes to inclusiveness, [the modeling industry] still has a lot of work to do

''For example, with hairdressers - just because you've worked on one black person's hair doesn't mean you know all black hair. If you've worked on Naomi Campbell, that's not the same as working on kinky hair.

''There are so many people who are like, 'Yeah! I've worked on a black girl before. I know black hair.' And then they still reach for the tongs or use too high a heat.''

Harlow - who has patches of depigmented skin as a result of the condition vitiligo - also took aim at makeup artists who haven't learned ''how to work with someone with a dark skin tone''.

She added: ''''With makeup artists, we need to have more people who know how to work with someone with a dark skin tone and not have it turn gray or ashy.

''Even this past Fashion Week, I was backstage and put in front of a makeup artist and I looked at the range of tones she had - she didn't even have colors dark enough for my skin. If you don't even have shades dark enough for me, that's saying a lot.''

Winnie - who was catapulted to fame by her appearance on 'America's Next Top Model' - was diagnosed with vitiligo when she was four and endured bullying by her classmates at school but she now feels empowered by her condition and insists she is not ''suffering'' with it.

In a post on her Instagram account, she recently said: ''I'm not a 'Vitiligo Sufferer', I'm not a 'Vitiligo model'. I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo. Stop putting these titles on me or anyone else. I AM NOT SUFFERING! If anything I'm SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don't make them WHO they are! All our differences are apart of who we are but they don't define us ... Do you see me suffering?

''The only thing I'm Suffering from are the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty! The beach was damn fine that day, nothing to suffer about! [sic]''