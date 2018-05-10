Winnie Harlow claims 'America's Top Model' ''didn't do anything'' for her modelling career.

The 23-year-old catwalk star was a contestant on the 21st series of the competition show - created by supermodel Tyra Banks - where aspiring models compete to win a modelling contract with a top agency and a cosmetics deal.

Winnie - who has become a superstar of the catwalk with her unique look caused by the condition vitiligo, which causes patches of skin to lose their pigment - thought she would have more ''success'' after finishing in sixth place but felt it was more of a ''reality show'' than something which could help launch her career.

On an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, she confessed: ''[My success] started after the show, because that really didn't do anything for my career. Which, it doesn't do anything for any model's career, realistically. I thought, 'That's going to be a career starter.' But it was really a reality TV show. That's not what I signed up for.''

However, Winnie - who attended this year's Met Gala on Monday (07.05.18) - is still ''grateful'' for the role it played in her career and doesn't deny the fact it helped her become better known in the fashion world.

When asked by Andy if she had made it in spite of the show, she said: ''I wouldn't like to say that. It's still a part of my history, and I'm really grateful for everything that I've done to get where I am. But, you know...''

Winnie feels as though her work with famed photographer Nick Knight - who has also shot the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga - helped her more as those pictures went ''viral'' and led to her being booked for campaigns.

She continued: ''A photographer from London hit me up - major photographer Nick Knight - and he was like, 'Hey, I've seen your photos online, and I want to do a shoot with you, it went viral, and I got campaigns from there, and it hasn't stopped since.''