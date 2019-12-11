Winnie Harlow ''admires'' Kim Kardashian West.

The 25-year-old model teamed up with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star earlier this year for their KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow makeup collaboration, and the beauty has now said she ''looks up'' to Kim because she finds it amazing that the reality star has ''made an empire''.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I really admire that Kim didn't start from much and has made an empire. I think that's something that anyone, male, female, whoever, can look up to - just building.''

Meanwhile, Winnie previously said she hopes to be an inspiration herself, as she said she wants to help other women and men to ''carve their space in the modelling industry''.

The beauty - who was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo at the age of four - explained: ''I really hope that people who deal with all types of skin conditions, especially vitiligo, of course, can see that there's absolutely no shame in showing off as much of our bodies and sexuality as we would like to, just like any other person can.

''And I hope that inspires more women, and men, to carve their space in the modelling industry and be proud of our bodies. I know in my heart that I will not the last model with vitiligo to be featured [in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue].

''We need to make sure that all bodies are celebrated and shown in a positive way - no matter what shape, condition, or colour it may be.''

And alongside Kim, 38, Winnie also looks up to Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks, as well as Kate Upton, whom she dubbed as the ''most iconic Sports Illustrated model'' in history.

She said: ''Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks have been huge influences and even mentors of mine, especially as models of colour.

''They helped paved the way for our beauty to be celebrated. And of course, how can I forget the gorgeous Kate Upton, perhaps the most iconic SI model.''