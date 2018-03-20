Win Morisaki feels like Steven Spielberg is his ''grandpa''.

The 27-year-old actor stars as Toshiro Yoshiaki aka Daito in Spielberg's latest sci-fi romp 'Ready Player One' and he knew he wanted to be part of the movie after learning that the iconic 'Jurassic Park' filmmaker was directing.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the European premiere of his newest film at Vue Cinema, in London's Leicester Square on Monday (19.03.18), Morisaki said: ''It was like a big dream. Like a big, big dream.

''Steven was very warm and very accepting and made us like feel good and comfortable and you know I feel like he is my grandpa because he hugs every morning.

''Culturally, we don't hug each other in Japan so this is my first time to hug a director on any other project. I was so happy.''

The new film - which is based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name - is set in 2045 and the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse.

But people have found salvation in the OASIS - an expansive virtual reality universe created by the eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

However, when he dies, he leaves his fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest and he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through the universe.

The whole cast of the movie have had nothing but praise for the legendary filmmaker and for one particular star, Philip Zhao - who plays Akihide Karatsu aka Shoto - it marked his film debut.

While speaking at the premiere, Zhao joked his career is ''going down unfortunately'' after landing his first movie role in a Spielberg movie.

He said: ''My career is going down unfortunately. Oh my, working with Spielberg.

''He knows he changes the mood when he enters the room so he disarms you and makes you feel part of the family and makes you feel special.''