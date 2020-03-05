William Shatner will receive ''all horse semen'' in his divorce settlement.

The 88-year-old actor filed documents to legally terminate his marriage to fourth wife Elizabeth Shatner - whom he has been married to since 2001 - last December and under the terms of their split, the former 'Star Trek' star will receive all equine equipment in order to maintain his passion for breeding horses.

In addition, according to TMZ, William will keep two horses, Renaissance Man's Medici and Powder River Shirley and two dogs, Macchiato and Double Espresso, while Elizabeth retains custody of two other horses, Belle Reve's So Photogenic and Pebbles.

Elizabeth is allowed to visit the animals her ex-husband is keeping, providing she gives William ''advance notice''.

The 'Miss Congeniality' actor will retain ownership of an abode in Studio City and also a ranch in Three Rivers, California, which is situated near Sequoia National Park.

However, his ex-wife gets the right to ''occasionally harvest some fruit'' from trees on the ranch and visit the graves of some horses and the ashes of her first husband.

Elizabeth will keep a house in Malibu Cove and another in Versailles, Kentucky, as well as her share of her family's Indiana farm, and she's keeping three cards, a 2007 BMW X5, a 2015 Mercedes Benz ML65, and a 2004 Ford Explorer.

William has already paid out $2 million in spousal support, as was written in their pre-nuptial agreement.

At the time of the couple's split, it was reported the process of getting divorced would be quick because of the pre-nup.

A source said at the time: ''The Shatners are still negotiating the financial terms. Per the terms of the pre-nup, neither party will receive any support from the other.''