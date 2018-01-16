Will Packer paid tribute to the 'Girls Trip' stars, including Jada Pinkett Smith, all the ''melanin-infused sisters'' around the world as the movie won big at the NAACP Image Awards.

The movie's co-producer took to the stage at Pasadena's Civic Auditorium on Monday night (15.01.18) alongside the film's director Malcolm D. Lee to pick up the Outstanding Motion Picture accolade and praised the movie's stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada.

He said: ''We stand up here before you as brothers, for our sisters.

''This is for you, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and all the other melanin-infused sisters, especially the ones from Haiti and Africa - we love you, and your brothers, we need you, you support us. Thank you, thank you, thank you.''

The 43-year-old film producer also thanked his wife Heather Packer for ''changing'' his life and revealed the Essence Music Festival, where he met her, inspired his idea for the film.

He added: ''Eight years ago I met this amazing woman at this festival down in New Orleans. At this festival black women were empowered to be whoever they wanted to be, celebrate the way they want to celebrate without worrying about men or society or confirming for anybody else.

''I left that festival and two things happened. Number one: I married that woman, her name is Heather Packer, I love you. She changed my life.

''Number two: I told Malcolm Lee, I said, 'I got that movie that we've been talking about making for so long.' ''

The movie tells the story of four female friends who reunite to go on a jaunt to the Essence Music Festival, where Ryan Pierce - played by Regina - is booked to be a keynote speaker.