Wilkinson could be set to reunite with Becky Hill on a new track.

The drum and bass producer recorded the top 10 song 'Afterglow' with the British singer - who rose to fame on the first ever series of 'The Voice UK' in 2012 - and is keen to do an acoustic rendition of the track.

And while he doesn't think they can beat 'Afterglow', he would love to write another banger with the 23-year-old star.

Asked if they plan to work together again, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah possibly. We might be doing an acoustic version of 'Afterglow'. I love working with guest artists and I've worked with so many people. You never know who the next voice you are going to work with will be.

''It would be difficult to write another 'Afterglow' so we would have to stay clear of that.''

Meanwhile, Wilkinson - whose full name is Mark Wilkinson - recently dropped new song 'Wash Away (Calling For You)', which features Boy Matthews, and while shooting the promo, the DJ spotted a swimmer in distress, swimming out to save them - and succeeding

Asked if the song has a new meaning after the incident, he said: ''Yeah well the song is called 'Wash Away' and obviously he didn't get washed away. The song itself is about washing away fear. But the name is applied to water and is something I've always enjoyed doing. It has been received really well.''