Sarstedt, best known for the song Where Do You Go To My Lovely?, has lost a six-year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, according to a statement released by his family on Sunday (08Jan17).

His beloved 1969 ballad, which earned him an Ivor Novello award, hit number one on the U.K. singles chart in February, 1969, and spent four weeks at the top. It was replaced by Marvin Gaye's I Heard it Through the Grapevine.

Sarstedt also scored hits with Frozen Orange Juice and Take Off Your Clothes.

Born in Delhi, India in 1941, his parents were both classically trained musicians. The family returned to Britain in 1954.

His brothers, Richard and Clive, formed a popular skiffle group, and Richard went on to enjoy pop success as Eden Kane in the 1960s.

After his own flash of fame, Peter spent many years living in Denmark, and continued to record and release albums until the early 2000s.

His final album was 2013's Restless Heart. Later that year he was admitted to a retirement home in Sussex, England, as his brain disorder became more severe.