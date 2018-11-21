Wet Wet Wet introduced fans to their new lead singer Kevin Simm at London's 229 Venue on Tuesday night (21.11.18).

The legendary group - who first burst onto the scene in Glasgow in 1987 - played at the intimate venue and took the opportunity to shine the spotlight on Kevin, who is best known for his time in noughties pop group Liberty X and winning the 2016 series of The Voice.

After opening with 'Somewhere Somehow' and then performing tracks such as 'Sweet Little Mystery' and 'East of the River' Kevin jokingly referred to himself as ''the fat one'' from the pop group and then gushed about how honoured he was to be fronting Wet Wet Wet.

The 38-year-old star said: ''As you know there's a new lead singer. Can't remember his name... think he used to be the fat one in Liberty X.

''Such a privilege to be in this band - the songs are amazing.

Please give them a big round of applause!''

Original lead singer Marti Pellow departed the group last year because he felt he wasn't able to fully commit, but the band are ecstatic about their new singer because they believe he shares their creative vision.

After treating the crowd to 'Sweet Surrender' and 'If Only I Could be With You' bass player Graeme Clark said that Kevin - who is 15 years his junior - keeps him young and has been doing an excellent job leading the band.

The 53-year-old musician said: ''We're looking for a way forward for Wet Wet Wet.

''Kevin Came in and he keeps me young. What a fantastic job he is doing [leading] the band!''

Wet Wet Wet later performed an energetic rendition of the their first chart topping hit - a cover version of the Beatles' 'With a Little Help from My Friends', which was recorded for ChildLine in 1988.

Before closing their set the soft rock band performed 'Love Is All Around' - their most famous successful record which was the soundtrack for the 1994 Richard Curtis classic 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' - the group thanked the audience and team for their support.

Kevin said: ''Thank you everyone for coming along. There's lots of people from behind the scenes we'd like to thank.''