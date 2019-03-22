Wes Nelson has been secretly dating a fashion influencer for ''a few weeks''.

The former 'Love Island' hunk is said to have moved on from his ex Megan Barton Hanson with 24-year-old Instagram model Lissy Roddy - whose real name is Alicia Roddy - after they met at a Nasty Gal fashion party in Dublin.

An insider said: ''Everyone thought Wes was secretly with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

''He's been seeing Lissy for a few weeks now. Although it's early days - they've been inseparable and they're having a great time together.''

The 21-year-old star is said to be ''one happy man'' after hooking up with Lissy, who boasts more than 631,000 Instagram followers and also has more than 78,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, on which she posts vlogs about make-up and hairstyles.

The source added to The Sun Online: ''Wes is having a really good time getting to know Lissy, they've been on some nice dates and they've been hanging out, going on shopping trips together and chilling at home.

''She is absolutely stunning and he's one very happy man.''

Earlier this month, Wes admitted he found his split from Megan - who he found love with in the 'Love Island' villa last summer only to go their separate ways in February - ''really, really difficult'' to deal with at the time.

He said: ''I've experienced love but I'd love to love like my parents do.

''Me and Megs we had a really, really good bond and it makes me upset now to talk about it but it isn't great, and it was really, really difficult at the time.''

The pair's break up came while Wes was competing on ice skating reality TV show 'Dancing on Ice', on which he performed alongside pro skater Vanessa Bauer, who he has also been linked to.