Wes Nelson is said to have been dating Instagram model Lissy Roddy for the past ''few weeks'' following his split from Megan Barton Hanson.
Wes Nelson has been secretly dating a fashion influencer for ''a few weeks''.
The former 'Love Island' hunk is said to have moved on from his ex Megan Barton Hanson with 24-year-old Instagram model Lissy Roddy - whose real name is Alicia Roddy - after they met at a Nasty Gal fashion party in Dublin.
An insider said: ''Everyone thought Wes was secretly with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
''He's been seeing Lissy for a few weeks now. Although it's early days - they've been inseparable and they're having a great time together.''
The 21-year-old star is said to be ''one happy man'' after hooking up with Lissy, who boasts more than 631,000 Instagram followers and also has more than 78,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, on which she posts vlogs about make-up and hairstyles.
The source added to The Sun Online: ''Wes is having a really good time getting to know Lissy, they've been on some nice dates and they've been hanging out, going on shopping trips together and chilling at home.
''She is absolutely stunning and he's one very happy man.''
Earlier this month, Wes admitted he found his split from Megan - who he found love with in the 'Love Island' villa last summer only to go their separate ways in February - ''really, really difficult'' to deal with at the time.
He said: ''I've experienced love but I'd love to love like my parents do.
''Me and Megs we had a really, really good bond and it makes me upset now to talk about it but it isn't great, and it was really, really difficult at the time.''
The pair's break up came while Wes was competing on ice skating reality TV show 'Dancing on Ice', on which he performed alongside pro skater Vanessa Bauer, who he has also been linked to.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Slow Club's Rebecca Taylor, under her new moniker Self Esteem, began her latest tour at Ramsgate Music Hall.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.