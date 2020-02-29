Dave is helping Wes Nelson launch his music career.

The BRIT award winner - who picked up Album Of The Year for 'Psychodrama' - has reportedly joined forces with former 'Love Island' contestant Wes in a bid to help the reality TV star fulfil his music dreams.

Wes told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've been in the studio with Dave, he's been great.

''A lot of the people I've been working with are really important. I'm in talks with big producers and labels.

''There is some very exciting stuff coming up for me but music is the main focus.

''Everyone at the studio loves the songs I've produced so far and it's almost time for things to come out.''

Wes previously competed in 'Celebrity X Factor' with fellow 'Love Island' stars Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott in the group No Love Lost.

The band finished in eighth place and although Wes is working on his solo career, Zara previously insisted the group could work together in the future.

She said: ''We've not officially gone our separate ways. I'd love to continue with it. We had such a nice thing going on.

''When you're in the reality world, it's hard to step out of that and get people to take you seriously in another field. I think we began to move towards that.

''We took 'X Factor' so seriously, we were the only contestants who were actively writing our own songs every week in the studio and recording. We gave so much to that show. It was never a joyride for us. We were never going to do covers.''