Dave is helping Wes Nelson launch his music career and the pair have been working together in the studio.
Dave is helping Wes Nelson launch his music career.
The BRIT award winner - who picked up Album Of The Year for 'Psychodrama' - has reportedly joined forces with former 'Love Island' contestant Wes in a bid to help the reality TV star fulfil his music dreams.
Wes told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've been in the studio with Dave, he's been great.
''A lot of the people I've been working with are really important. I'm in talks with big producers and labels.
''There is some very exciting stuff coming up for me but music is the main focus.
''Everyone at the studio loves the songs I've produced so far and it's almost time for things to come out.''
Wes previously competed in 'Celebrity X Factor' with fellow 'Love Island' stars Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott in the group No Love Lost.
The band finished in eighth place and although Wes is working on his solo career, Zara previously insisted the group could work together in the future.
She said: ''We've not officially gone our separate ways. I'd love to continue with it. We had such a nice thing going on.
''When you're in the reality world, it's hard to step out of that and get people to take you seriously in another field. I think we began to move towards that.
''We took 'X Factor' so seriously, we were the only contestants who were actively writing our own songs every week in the studio and recording. We gave so much to that show. It was never a joyride for us. We were never going to do covers.''
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
These rock records give us hope for the rest of 2020.
Some notable names are missing from this year's line-up.
'Father of All...' isn't an awful album but it certainly isn't that good either.
Joel Stewart has already released four singles.
Listen to Generation Dude's 'Radio Pills'.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.