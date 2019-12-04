A new 'Planet of the Apes' movie is in the works at Disney with 'Maze Runner' filmmaker Wes Ball in charge.
A new 'Planet of the Apes' movie is in the works at Disney.
After the Disney/Fox merger earlier this year, 'Planet of the Apes' is one of the first major Fox titles to be redeveloped and the company has brought 'Maze Runner' filmmaker Wes Ball on board to work on the new movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The original 1968 'Planet of the Apes' film was based on a novel by French writer Pierre Boulle and starred Charlton Heston.
There have been a number of remakes over the years, with Tim Burton's 2001 attempt, starring Mark Wahlberg, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Clarke Duncan, Paul Giamatti, and Estella Warren, failing to excite audiences.
However, the reboot trilogy, which kicked off with 2011's 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' and starred James Franco, Freida Pinto, John Lithgow, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, David Oyelowo, and Andy Serkis, was a huge critical and commercial success.
It was followed up with 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' in 2014 and 'War for the Planet of the Apes', which was released on July 14, 2017.
It is unclear if Ball's new movie will be a reboot or if it will continue the story on from the trilogy.
Speaking during promotion for 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure', the third movie in the 'Maze Runner' trilogy - which was delayed after star Dylan O'Brien was injured on set - Wes admitted he and the cast were ready to move on to new challenges.
He said: ''It's good. It's happy. But it's sad. You know, I think we are all proud we have got to the end of this thing. It's something that we probably that has gone well beyond what we were anticipating and we first started this thing five years ago, we are so thrilled to bring this closure to the fans. And I think we are all kind of excited to move on to new things.''
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Check out their single 'Wild Thing'.
Wholesome stories from a national treasure.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.