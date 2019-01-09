Wells Adams wants his dogs to be involved when he marries Sarah Hyland, as he's confident the pair will tie the knot eventually, despite not being engaged.
Wells Adams wants his dogs to be involved when he marries Sarah Hyland.
The 34-year-old 'Bachelorette' alum has been romancing the 'Modern Family' actress for over a year, and although they're not engaged yet, he's confident they will tie the knot eventually, and he wants their beloved pet pooches to be involved in the ceremony when the time comes.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Wells said: ''What's my vision? I want our dogs to be involved in the ceremony. That's gonna be important.''
The couple moved in together in August and have had to do some adjusting after their pets were forced to move into the same household.
At the time, 28-year-old Sarah said: ''There's a little bit of, like, a power struggle with [my dog] Boo and [Adams' dog] Carl, 'cause they're both big dogs. But, like, Boo is more of a predominantly alpha personality, whereas Carl's just an alpha-size dog. But they're having so much fun playing and it's really amazing to see Boo finally get to play with a dog his size.''
Prior to moving in with Sarah, Wells was concerned about their living situation, as he didn't think their bed would be big enough to house them and their furry friends.
He said: ''Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog, Boo, sleeps on her bed. What's gonna happen? [Our bed is] not big enough!''
Meanwhile, Sarah has been heaping praise on Wells in recent weeks after she revealed she had undergone a secret second kidney transplant last year after her first one - which she had in 2012 and was given to her by her father - failed, as she said her boyfriend had been supportive of her throughout her health struggle.
She said: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Rose Hathaway is formidable half human half vampire with only one purpose in life; to...
Rose Hathaway is a dhampir which means that she is half human and half vampire....