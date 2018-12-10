Wells Adams has encouraged Sarah Hyland to ''remember how awesome'' she is, after opening up about her second kidney transplant.
The 28-year-old actress recently revealed she was left feeling suicial when she was forced to have a second operation after her body rejected the first organ, donated by her father, following a series of infections and fevers.
And now, her boyfriend Wells, 33, has taken to Instagram to post a message of support for the 'Modern Family' star - who was struck by further tragedy earlier this month when her 14-year-old cousin was killed in an alleged motor vehicle homicide.
Posting a picture of the pair of them, the former 'Bachelorette' star wrote on the photo sharing app: ''This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks. I'm here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness. If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are. Throw on some sweats, order some Postmates and put on Home Alone. I'll be home soon. (sic)''
Sarah had recently revealed that attempts to treat her - including going on dialysis for the first time - also caused her to suffer from ill health until February last year, when her younger brother Ian was found to be a match and willing to donate his organ to her.
However, she explained: ''When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not.
''But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad... I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for.''
Sarah also admitted that Wells - whom she met just three days before she underwent the second surgery in September 2017 - has been a wonderful support system to her.
She added: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''
