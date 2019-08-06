Wells Adams' wedding to Sarah Hyland will be ''gigantic''.

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star popped the question to the 'Modern Family' actress back in July during a vacation in Fiji, two years after they first started dating, and now the 35-year-old TV personality has revealed their nuptials will be huge because he is from a big family.

He said: ''It'll be gigantic. I am the youngest of five kids. I've got nine nieces and nephews.''

However, Wells is leaving the main ''decision-making process'' to the 28-year-old star, and insisted his role in planning their wedding is to just be the ''assistant''.

He added: ''It's not my call. It's all Sarah's call. I think that I'm involved in the decision-making process, but it's not like we're launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I'm like the assistant to be like, 'Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'''

And the reality TV star insisted he doesn't have an ''ego'' about Sarah taking his last name, and will instead leave the decision to her.

Speaking on Tuesday's (06.08.19) the 'LadyGang' podcast' about the pair's special day, he continued: ''I told her I don't have any ego about that. You can do whatever you want to do. And also you built this empire and this brand with this name. So, I don't expect you to do that. I think she'll make that decision in the end.''

Sarah met Wells shortly before she underwent surgery for a kidney transplant - which she needed after her first transplant failed - and the hunky reality star is said to be ''exactly what she needs''.

The insider added: ''She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn't work out. Wells is exactly what she needs. They had their first date just days before her second kidney surgery, and he never faltered. Then, when she had another hospital stint [in June], he left the set of 'Paradise' to be by her side. He is 100 percent there for her.''