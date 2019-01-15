Wells Adams says it's ''not hard to love'' his ''gorgeous'' girlfriend Sarah Hyland.
The former 'Bachelorette' star has been in a relationship with the 'Modern Family' actress since October 2017, and has said that despite a tough few months at the start of their relationship - in which Sarah had to undergo a second kidney transplant after her first one had failed - he's never had an issue with loving the actress throughout.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented ... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her. Every relationship's a give and take.
''It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help.''
Wells' comments come after Sarah, 28, previously gushed over her beau's endless support, saying she'll always ''feel the most beautiful in his eyes'' because he was there for her at her lowest.
She said: ''He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person.
''Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is.''
