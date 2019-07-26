Wells Adams is a ''breath of fresh air'' for Sarah Hyland.

The 'Modern Family' actress got engaged to the 'Bachelor in Paradise' bartender earlier this month during a vacation in Fiji, two years after they first started dating, and sources have now said the pair are perfect for each other.

An insider said: ''Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah. He's a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.''

The 28-year-old actress met Wells shortly before she underwent surgery for a kidney transplant - which she needed after her first transplant failed - and the hunky reality star is said to be ''exactly what she needs''.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: ''She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn't work out. Wells is exactly what she needs.

''They had their first date just days before her second kidney surgery, and he never faltered. Then, when she had another hospital stint [in June], he left the set of 'Paradise' to be by her side. He is 100 percent there for her.''

The comments come after Sarah previously said she feels ''beautiful'' when she's around Wells, because he's seen her at her ''worst''.

She said: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''

Wells, 35, asked Sarah to marry him earlier this month when he whisked her off to a private island, where he had the ring hidden in a drone, and had also organised for a photographer to capture the big moment.

And the reality star - who was formerly a contestant on 'The Bachelorette' - says the couple are not planning to rush into getting married.

Wells said: ''We haven't figured out anything. Phase one was just, like, get engaged. We're still in Phase one.''