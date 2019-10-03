Wells Adams almost didn't have a ring to propose to Sarah Hyland with.

The 34-year-old hunk popped the question to the 'Modern Family' star in Fiji back in July, but he has admitted so many things went wrong when he was planning the proposal as he only managed to get the diamond jewel ''a few hours'' before their flight.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the 'Bachelor in Paradise' star said: ''We were planning to go three days after I was done filming ...'in Paradise'.

''So I had to get everything ready for that moment like months in advance. I flew back from Mexico, had to get the ring, get on a plane and went to Fiji.

''(So many points fell apart) a couple of things were messed up. So I got the ring from Lorraine Schwartz and they were like: 'Don't worry, you've got plenty of time to come pick it up.' And they sent me the address when I flew back from Mexico. So I got in my car and it was like 45th Avenue on the 17th floor and I was like... 'Interesting' and it was taking me to Pasadena. I didn't know there were any high-rises in Pasadena but let's go. So I get all the way there and there's like no building with the 45th floor so I texted her and I was like: 'Where is this building in Pasadena' and she's like: 'No! It's in New York.' And I'm like: 'Well I'm in Los Angeles, guys!'

''And they were like: 'Don't worry, we're going to over night it to you!' ''

But that wasn't the only issue he faced as he hid the ring inside his drone case for the flight but the customs in Fiji wanted to inspect the equipment before allowing it through.

He said recently: ''I hid [the engagement ring] in my drone case and then when I flew into Fiji -- if you have a drone, and they see it in the X-ray, they inspect it.

''I was really scared that they were going to open the drone case and she was going to see the box that said LS [for Lorraine Schwartz] and it was going to be over.''

Wells actually asked the security staff to inspect the gadget in another room so that the 28-year-old actress wouldn't see the jewellery box or suspect anything.

He added: ''Which I'm sure is, like, not what you're supposed to say to somebody that's about to check your stuff. And when we got in there, I was like, 'Hey, man, there's an engagement ring in there, play it cool'... There was a moment where I was like, 'Am I going to do this in the, like, Fijian customs?' ''