Warner Bros want to see a 'Superman: Red Son' movie made.

The film studio are reportedly keen to make a film based on the Superman comic book, penned by Mark Millar, which follows the story of Superman if he was raised in the Soviet Union.

In a Twitter exchange, 'Kong: Skull Island' director Jordan Vogt-Roberts wrote: ''Batmobile ... Batwing ... Batbeard ... You just revealed my identity and have now locked yourself into an eternal tug-o-war as my supervillain ...

''This thread is giving me tangential pangs of what-could-have-been for the version of Red Son I pitched that will sadly never get made. Oy. (sic)''

Whilst Millar replied: ''Did you hear WB pitching directors Red Son? Two diff pals in last 2 months. This truly is Putin's America. (sic)''

However, Millar later insisted things were just at the ''conversation stage'' and played down the rumours there could be a Red Son movie.

He told Den of Geek: ''Is this something they're genuinely planning? I have no idea. I've got pals at Warner Bros but never discussed it with them. I think they're just going through their back catalogue of big books and hoping to lure in good directors as opposed to any particular interest in developing Red Son.

''There's always 50 conversations for every comic book movie that gets made and as far as I know this is something that is very much just at conversation stage.''

And it is no surprise that Warner Bros are considering another Superman movie as the recent string of DC Comics Extended Universe films have gone down a treat with the fans.

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - which starred Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the titular roles - received much critical acclaim whilst 'Wonder Woman', starring Gal Gadot, broke box office expectations.