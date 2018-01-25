Warner Bros. Pictures are in works to develop a 'Cat in the Hat' movie.

The Warner Animation Group - an arm of the studios - has joined forces with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to produce multiple films based around the iconic characters created by Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, according to Variety.

The first movie is slated to be 'The Cat in the Hat', which follows two children Sally and her younger brother who, one a rainy day, meet The Cat.

As the story progresses, the cat shows the children a number of tricks to try and entertain them, despite objections from their fish.

In the process, The Cat and his companions Thing 1 and Thing 2, wreck the house but before their mother returns, The Cat clears everything up and disappears.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said: ''Our Pictures Group is home to some of the world's most popular film franchises, and we're honoured to add Dr. Seuss titles to that roster.

''With Warner Animation Group, we've really revitalised our feature animation activities, and this partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises will continue our move into world-class, wide-appeal animated far.''

A number of films based around the stories have previously been released, including 'The Grinch', 'Cat in the Hat', 'The Lorax' and 'Horton Hears A Who'.

Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said: ''For generations, Dr. Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales.

''Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theatre-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr.Seuss's vision intact.''

The studio is currently in the process of getting a group of writers, producers and directors to helm the upcoming projects.

Allison Abbate, executive vice-president of Warner Animation Group, said: ''I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work on films based on Dr. Seuss' widely creative and iconic works.

''Everybody knows and loves these characters, and the fun part of making these films will be staying true to the Seuss sensibilities while finding a dynamic cinematic expression of their beloved stories. We can't wait to get started.''