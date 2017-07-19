Warner Bros. Pictures has announced two new dates for upcoming, untitled movies in the DC Extended Universe.

The studio scheduled upcoming movies for Valentine's Day 2020 and June 5, of that same year, yet both the films haven't been given titles at this time, CinemaBlend reports.

However, the standalone 'Cyborg' movie - who is set to make an appearance in the upcoming 'Justice League' film - was scheduled for April 3 on that year and 'Green Lantern Corps' was set for July 24 release, and it's speculated these could be the two blockbusters.

Last year, DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns revealed that the 'Green Lantern Corps' cast will appear in the 'Justice League' films.

So far, only two of the 'Justice League' characters have had their own standalone movies - 'Wonder Woman' and Superman in 'Man of Steel.

Ben Affleck is set to get his own Batman movie 'The Batman', set for a 2019 release, and production has already begun on an 'Aquaman' movie starring Jason Momoa as the titular character and will be released next year.

The standalone film about the super-fast superhero The Flash - portrayed by Ezra Miller - is scheduled to start filming following a delay in production caused by original helmer Rick Famuyiwa quitting the project due to creative differences between himself and executives at Warner Bros. Studios.

Warner Bros. have already revealed they will be working on a 'Wonder Woman' sequel as well as 'Justice League Dark', 'Gotham City Sirens', 'Batgirl' and 'Man of Steel 2'.

The studio will also be making a sequel to the villain-focused movie 'Suicide Squad' despite receiving damning reviews.

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but not only will the film be bringing together the DC heroes Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Miller), Aquaman (Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill) but also boasts a very impressive supporting cast

Mera (Amber Heard) from the upcoming 'Aquaman' film and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' will all feature.