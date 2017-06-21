Condé Nast is to launch a Polish edition of Vogue in 2018.

The publishing house has announced plans to expand its offering and to that end, it has partnered with new media venture Visteria to develop its presence in Eastern Europe.

Karina Dobrotvorskaya, president of Condé Nast new markets and editorial director of brand development, said: ''Condé Nast always believed in local autonomy, in local creativity and relevance of its editions for local readers.''

The move marks a deviation from the company's digital-first strategy, but Karina explained the thinking behind the decision.

Speaking to BusinessOfFashion.com, she said: ''Yes, digital is becoming increasingly globalised, but print readers are still looking for a unique experience.

''So we do believe Poland deserves its own highly creative edition of Vogue which will be different from the other 22 Vogues.''

It has been confirmed that Filip Niedenthal will be the magazine's launch editor-in-chief, while Polish model Malgosia Bela is taking up the job of editor-at-large.

Commenting on the company's latest move, Filip - who previously helped to launch Esquire in Poland - said: ''Polish readers have been waiting for their own edition of Vogue for years now.

''Rumours that it was about to launch have been rife since I started working in the business 17 years ago.''

Vogue began as a weekly newspaper in the US in 1892, but there are currently 22 international editions of the magazine, with Vogue Arabia being the most recent to launch.