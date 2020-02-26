Virgil Abloh has designed a bracelet to raise money for UNICEF.

The 39-year-old creative director's Silver Lockit is the latest addition to Louis Vuitton's LVforUNICEF collection, and $100 from the sale of each of the $430 pieces will be donated to the organisation, to help provide children in areas of conflict or disaster with access to basic resources such as water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health, and protection services.

The design is influenced by the fashion house's spring/summer 2020 collection and features a twisted cord - in one of four colours, black, orange, green, and blue speckled with yellow - linked by a small silver padlock bearing Louis Vuitton's iconic logo.

The bracelet is also inspired by the tumbler lock, which was invented by Georges Vuitton in the 19th century to protect a client's most precious belongings.

According to a statement, it was officially selected in 2016 ''as a symbol of sealing one's promise to help children at risk.''

Meanwhile, Virgil - who launched his career as an intern at Fendi in 200 - recently recalled how he found the fashion industry not to be ''particularly welcoming'' when he first set foot into the business as he reflected on meeting Kanye West at as show in Paris 10 years ago.

He said: ''It wasn't particularly welcoming but the irony was that there was no security at the door of that Comme des Garçons show we wanted to get into.

''It was almost like, 'Why would you come to a fashion show?' It would be like walking into some random hotel conference for doorknobs and sitting down.''