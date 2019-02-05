Virgil Abloh's harnesses are the ''keystone'' of his new Louis Vuitton collection.

The 38-year-old creative director's ''mid-layer'' garments have been seen on Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards and Michael B. Jordan at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, and the designer believes the eye-catching pieces are very ''empowering''.

He said: ''It was the actual very first thing I designed.

''I wore it to the Met Gala. . . . It doesn't have the comfort or the security of a jacket, but it's somehow empowering.''

Virgil viewed his pre-fall collection, including the harnesses, as a ''safe haven'' to experiment with some new ideas.

He told Vogue.com: ''I see and understand the vitality of clothes that people actually wear.

''The pre-collection was a safe haven to test out ideas, to start defining that palette.''

Although the harness style vest features heavily in his pre-fall range, Virgil's real focus for the brand is staple pieces, and so he is launching a standalone capsule collection called Staples Edition which will feature essential items such as camel coats, classic suits and jean jackets.

He said: ''It's clothing that you wear and don't think twice about, it's letting the savoir faire and the quality be the main signifiers and reasons to purchase.''