Virgil Abloh revealed the Michael Jackson-inspired invitation to the Louis Vuitton menswear autumn/winter 2019 collection show.
The invitation to Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show was inspired by Michael Jackson.
The 38-year-old artistic director announced last year that his second collection for Louis Vuitton would be inspired by the late King of Pop - and the invites to the luxury brand's autumn/winter 2019 menswear show are a tribute to Jackson, featuring the legendary singer's iconic white glove.
The white gem-encrusted glove is signed by the designer and has the address of Jardin des Tuileries in Paris printed on the palm while also featuring the words: ''There was only one us'' - which are part of a poem written by Virgil.
Posting a video of the invitation in front of an open flame, he wrote: ''woke up the other day and wrote my first poem outside of a high-school homework assignment a million years ago for Louis Vuitton 2.0. @julianklincewicz is here in the studio shooting & directed this (sic).''
A robotic voiceover in the teaser video also reads the prose out loud, saying: ''See, the thing is, there is only one. There was only one. Not me, but you; us. There was only one us.''
The fashion designer previously revealed that his next step at the French fashion house would be inspired by the pop icon - who sang tracks such as 'Billie Jean' and 'Thriller' - and insisted the music of Jackson changed the collection entirely.
He said: ''My next Louis Vuitton collection is going to be based on Michael Jackson, and when I have Michael singing in the background, it's a different type of shirt, it's a different kind of boot, it's a different fit of pants. Music is key.''
