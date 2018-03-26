Virgil Abloh has been chosen as the new artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear.

The 37-year-old designer is best known for launching his own streetwear label Off-White, which is popular with celebrities such as

Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, but he is accepting his first appointed role in the fashion world with the luxury brand and will be showcasing the first collection in his new role at Paris Fashion Week this June.

Speaking about his position, Abloh said: ''It is an honour for me to accept the position of men's artistic director for Louis Vuitton. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times.''

Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, admitted he is ''thrilled'' to see where the collaboration will take the brand because of Abloh's popularity with younger generations.

Posting an official statement on Instagram, Burke said: ''Having followed with great interest Virgil's ascent since he worked with me at Fendi in 2006, I am thrilled to see how his innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today. His sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire will be instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton menswear into the future''.

The American designer first worked as a fashion Intern for Fendi - created by Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld - alongside rapper Kanye West and there was speculation over who would fulfil the role of Artistic Director after Kim Jones stepped down in January.

Virgil - who counts model Naomi Campbell as one of his best friends - and his brand Off-White have collaborated with brands such as Jimmy Choo, Nike and Ikea in the past and brings together the worlds of luxury fashion and streetwear.

And Campbell was one the first to congratulate him on his new position,

Posting She posted on Instagram: ''#YES LORD !! Congratulations @virgilabloh NEW MENS WEAR DESIGNER OF @louisvuitton . !!! So happy and Proud of you !! #BLACKEXCELLENCE @mrkimjones GOD BLESS YOU #A NEW DAY (sic)''

And Abloh - whose parents are from Ghana - is making history alongside Olivier Rousteing as he becomes another one of only a few black designers taking creative control of French fashion houses.

Rousteing is the creative director of Balmain.