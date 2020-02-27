Virgil Abloh is a ''creator and an art director''.

The 39-year-old designer - who is the chief executive officer of Off-White - has been hailed by Didier Krzentowski, the owner of Galerie Kreo, the London art gallery where Virgil recently staged a show featuring graffiti-slashed concrete furniture.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, Didier explained: ''I think he's both a creator and an art director.

''In which case, I agree he is like Karl [Lagerfeld]. What he made for me was genuinely unique, and that's very hard to do.

''You can't do it if you are only an art director. But maybe he's an art director when it comes to fashion.''

Meanwhile, Virgil recently claimed that streetwear will ''die'' out in the next decade.

The acclaimed designer feels people prefer to express their style through vintage pieces these days, rather than ''boxfresh'' hoodies, sneakers and T-shirts.

He said: ''I would definitely say it's gonna die, you know? Like, its time will be up.

''In my mind, how many more T-shirts can we own, how many more hoodies, how many sneakers?

''I think that like we're gonna hit this like, really awesome state of expressing your knowledge and personal style with vintage - there are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it's just about wearing them.

''I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a boxfresh something; it'll be like, hey I'm gonna go into my archive.''