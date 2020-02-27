Off-White boss Virgil Abloh is a ''creator and an art director'', according to Didier Krzentowski.
Virgil Abloh is a ''creator and an art director''.
The 39-year-old designer - who is the chief executive officer of Off-White - has been hailed by Didier Krzentowski, the owner of Galerie Kreo, the London art gallery where Virgil recently staged a show featuring graffiti-slashed concrete furniture.
Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, Didier explained: ''I think he's both a creator and an art director.
''In which case, I agree he is like Karl [Lagerfeld]. What he made for me was genuinely unique, and that's very hard to do.
''You can't do it if you are only an art director. But maybe he's an art director when it comes to fashion.''
Meanwhile, Virgil recently claimed that streetwear will ''die'' out in the next decade.
The acclaimed designer feels people prefer to express their style through vintage pieces these days, rather than ''boxfresh'' hoodies, sneakers and T-shirts.
He said: ''I would definitely say it's gonna die, you know? Like, its time will be up.
''In my mind, how many more T-shirts can we own, how many more hoodies, how many sneakers?
''I think that like we're gonna hit this like, really awesome state of expressing your knowledge and personal style with vintage - there are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it's just about wearing them.
''I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a boxfresh something; it'll be like, hey I'm gonna go into my archive.''
Joel Stewart has already released four singles.
Listen to Generation Dude's 'Radio Pills'.
Listen to her new song 'I'll See This As A Blessing'.
This article is dedicated to Caroline Flack.
Hattie Webb not only brought a couple of harps but also Andrea Resce, her brother and a collection of cold remedies to the cathedral city of...
These albums are not nearly as appreciated as they should be.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.