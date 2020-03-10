Virgil Abloh is ''open to'' another collaboration with Nigo.

The Louis Vuitton creative director has teamed up with the Japanese streetwear designer on a new collection, LV2, and though the venture was supposed to be a one-off, it's possible there will be another range later down the line.

Asked if LV2 is just a one-off, Virgil said: ''Yeah, but as we've finally finished, there's already been talks that this could be an ongoing logic. I think both sides are open to it, so I wouldn't rule out that other things could come.''

Virgil teased the pair have special plans ahead for the release of the collection.

He said: ''I can say the future will involve a way of activating this collection, when it comes time to release, that will be more immersive than just simply putting it out into stores.

''We both have a passion for eventising these moments. It's not just the clothes, it's the context.''

The 39-year-old designer learned a lot about ''detail and precision'' from Nigo, and was impressed by his ''heartfelt'' nature.

Asked what he'd learned from Nigo, he told Vogue.com: ''It's a sense of detail, a Japanese precision. But also generosity. He's extremely heartfelt.

''I'm American and I work a lot in Europe. In Paris fashion can be cutthroat. It can have this manic feeling. In America it's very workhorse.

''Working with him and having him in the studio, seeing his disposition and how he was thinking of the challenge of making tailoring, of how to refine all these ideas, he did it in a very respectful, calm, polite, but very precise way.''

And Virgil was impressed by his collaborator's way of working on his own brand, Human Made.

He recalled: ''We met in his studio [in Tokyo]. He has a completely vertical fashion brand with Human Made. In one building, he designs, does the photo shoot, does the manufacturing.

''I was impressed by that.''