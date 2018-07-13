Victoria's Secret are opening a new flagship store in Hong Kong.

The iconic lingerie brand's new outlet in the Capitol Centre, Causeway Bay,will open on July 17 (17.07.18), and the company have decided to mark the launch of the new addition by announcing a photo-taking competition on social media.

The store has teamed up with two local Hong Kong artists to commemorate the opening; Elaine Chiu and Elsa Jean de Dieu, who have been commissioned to create two murals of angel wings at Central and Sheung Wan.

As part of the celebrations; Victoria Secret has also created the Hashtag, #VSAngelWingsHK, so shoppers can take photos of themselves in front of the angel artwork and upload it to their social media pages, tagging @victoriassecrethk.

The lucky winner will be able to meet the Victoria's Secret Angels in person.

Elsa was delighted to be asked to work on a mural.

She shared some pictures on her Instagram account and wrote: ''Thank you so much @victoriassecrethk for the opportunity! Check out Elsa's #vsangelwingshk #mural on Sai Street - it will only be there until the end of the month! #VictoriasSecretHK #grandopeningsoon #hkstreetart #honghongstreetart #artist #painter #hkartist #wings #streetart #workinprogress #prettyinpink #elsajeandedieustudio (sic)''

And alongside another photo she wrote: ''And the secret is out! @victoriassecrethk opens in CWB next week! We are so happy to have been invited to paint a pair of angel wings in celebration of the grand opening #VictoriasSecretHK #vsangelwingshk #pink #mural #grandopening #hongkong #elsajeandedieustudio (sic)''

Angel wings are the brands signature and the artwork is also to mark the release of Victoria's Secret Dream Angels collection, to be launched in the store.

The store will feature the full range of Victoria's Secret's lingerie collections, including Body by Victoria, Very Sexy, Dream Angels, Bombshell, Cotton lingerie, as well as Victoria Sport.

The store isn't just selling the brand's iconic lingerie; as their signature scents, body care collections and Victoria's Secret PINK - a collection of bras, panties, loungewear and beauty in a relaxing and casual style - will also be available.