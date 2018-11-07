Victoria's Secret Angel Kelly Gale works out ''six days a week'' in the lead up to the company's lingerie catwalk show.
Victoria's Secret Angel Kelly Gale works out ''six days a week'' as she gets ready to walk in the Fashion Show.
The 23-year-old model will be slipping into lingerie and strutting her stuff up the catwalk when the annual extravaganza takes place in
New York City on Thursday (08.11.18) and has revealed she goes to the gym for ''two hours per day'' to make sure her physique is in peak condition.
Speaking to Vogue Australia, Kelly said: ''I like to go bed early the night before the casting so I get a good night's sleep. I set my alarm early so I can do a meditation when I wake, and I then do a quick 15 min ab-blast to help define my abs. To be honest my exercise regimen doesn't change that much leading up to the show. Meaning I work out six days per week all year round and usually workout two hours per day, and on top of that I like power walking 15 - 30km each day. In the lead up to the show I walk closer to 30 km every day, workout two hours per day.''
Kelly - who will walk in the prestigious runway show for the fifth year this month - also eats ''healthy foods'' to keep her slender figure and uses ''infrared saunas'' to help keep her complexion flawless and radiant.
She added: ''In the lead up to the show it's more important to me to focus on the muscle groups and make sure I really target those areas as best I can, which is through exercises with ankle weights, gliders and resistance bands.
''I was never introduced to bad, unhealthy foods so for me it's just natural to eat very healthy. I eat lots of fish, all vegetables except potatoes, I love slow release carbs like oatmeal for breakfast, yogurt, and lots of berries and fruits. I snack on nuts and raw vegan chocolate sweetened with coconut sugar.
''I go to an infrared sauna, they are great for a whole range of health benefits and also help make your skin glow. I also like them because they help get rid of any puffiness or water retention I may have.''
