Victoria Beckham's family prioritise ''health and fitness'' together, as well as having ''fun''.
Victoria Beckham's family prioritise ''health and fitness'' together.
The 45-year-old fashion designer spends ''a lot of time'' with husband David Beckham and their four kids, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper, and as well as having ''fun'' they like to do physical activities as family.
She said: ''We spend a lot of time as a family. We hike together, we work out together and we surf together. It's always been about health and fitness as well as fun.''
Victoria has been busy working on her new beauty line and both sustainability and the ingredients have been key to the product development, as driven by her children.
Victoria told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''Harper is eight years old and she wants to know. She'll pick up a product and ask, 'Is this a safe shampoo, Mummy?' She cares and she asks those questions.''
The former Spice Girls singer has launched a Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer (£92) and one of its biggest fans is her husband.
She admitted: ''David has been using it. Yes, it does give you a glow, but it isn't just for women.''
Victoria has teamed up with skincare guru Augustinus Bader for the product and she admitted David was also a big fan of his signature £205 moisturiser after being introduced to it by his wife.
She recalled: ''I first tried his cream when I went to see the facialist Melanie Grant in Sydney. From the minute I started using it, I fell in love. My husband started using mine and he fell in love with it, too, but he has his own now!''
Meanwhile, the 'Stop' singer may be well into her 40s but she insists she doesn't want to be any younger and is ''embracing'' herself for who she is.
She said of her attitude towards getting older: ''I think it's about being kind to each other and kind to ourselves, and accepting who you are. I can honestly say that at 45, I wouldn't want to be any younger. I really wouldn't. I want to look after what I've been given, embrace it, own it, and be kind to myself.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
