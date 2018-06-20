Paolo Riva has been named chief executive officer of Victoria Beckham Ltd.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Spice Girl's eponymous fashion brand and Riva has been chosen to take over the post which was left vacant by Zach Duane last year.

He begins his role from September 1 and will be working closely with Victoria - who is the founder and creative director of the brand - and her board of directors to ''drive VBL's strategic geographical and product expansion and help with the realisation of the company's direct-to-consumer ambitions''.

Speaking to WWD, the 44-year-old designer said: ''I am thrilled to welcome Paolo to VBL. His arrival follows my partnership with NEO and the arrival of Ralph Toledano, who joined us this spring as chairman. He joins the team as we enter our second decade and his wealth of experience, drive and creativity will be fundamental in helping us continue our expansion as a global brand.''

Paolo has years of experience in the fashion industry and has worked with brands such as; Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Tory Burch and, most recently, as CEO of Diane Von Furstenberg Studio.

He said: ''I am delighted to join VBL at this important time. The Victoria Beckham brand presents a unique and exciting opportunity - no one has been better than Victoria at embracing the digital revolution and using it to influence tastes by channelling her vision direct to consumers. I am looking forward to working with Victoria and her team as we continue to develop a pioneering consumer-led business.''

The announcement of Paolo's appointment follows the news that Victoria Beckham Ltd has acquired £30 million from growth equity firm Neo Investment Partners in exchange for a minority stake in the company.

In March, Ralph Toledano was appointed as chairman of VBL.