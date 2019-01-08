Sony Pictures have hired Kelly Marcel to write a sequel to 'Venom'.
A 'Venom' sequel is on the way.
Sony Pictures have reportedly rehired 'Fifty Shades of Grey' screenwriter Kelly Marcel - who worked on the original antihero adventure - to pen a script for a second installment of the saga, with sources telling Variety they have paid out a ''significant'' sum for her services.
Kelly will also executive produce the sequel, which will see Tom Hardy return as the titular symbiote/Eddie Brock, along with Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Woody Harrelson as Carnage.
A director hasn't been hired yet, and sources told the outlet the studio may look for a new filmmaker as 'Venom' helmsman Reuben Fleishcer is busy working on a 'Zombieland' sequel.
The news comes after Sony recently revealed an untitled Marvel sequel would be released in October 2020, sparking speculation it would be a follow-up to 'Venom', which was released in the same month last year.
Tom previously revealed he'd love to be a part of a 'Venom' franchise for ''several years''.
Speaking before the movie had hit cinema screens, he said: ''We went into this hoping to build it, and I went into it hoping to do something for the next several years and I can invest myself in.
''But we have to launch it and see how people feel about it, and if they don't like it, we'll see, but I don't think they will. I have a really good feeling about it. I know the whole team has poured a lot of love into it, and I've really enjoyed it. I've left a lot of stuff out there and I did a lot of improvisation in it that will never make it to the movie.''
The movie was a box office sensation on release, grossing over $850 million worldwide on a $100 million budget.
Venom is one of several enemies of 'Spider-Man' - and the character first appeared on the big screen in 'Spider-Man 3', which was also created by Sony.
