Vengaboys are set to join 14 top acts - including Snap! and 2 Unlimited - as the We Love The 90's tour comes to the UK in December 2019.
The 'We're Going To Ibiza' hitmakers will join the likes of 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whitfield, Ace of Base's Jenny Berggren, Haddaway, Rednex, DJ Sash and more for the nostalgic show in 2019.
In the build-up to Christmas next year, the exciting lineup of 90s pop stars will brings its Christmas concert to the UK with shows across England and Scotland.
Kicking off in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on December 13, before moving on to play Birmingham's Genting Arena the following night.
From there, the special tour rolls into Wembley Arena in London on December 18, and then heads up to Glasgow's SSE Hydro Arena on December 19 before the run ends with a show at the Manchester Arena.
Tickets for the We Love The 90's tour go on sale at 9am on Friday (14.12.18) and will be available from aegpresents.co.uk.
Earlier this year, Vengaboys were part of the line-up touring round Europe, which came after the inaugural show came to the UK in 2017 with Vanilla Ice at the top of the bill alongside Cooliio, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc, Colour Me Badd and Young MC.
The European and UK runs followed another US tour - I Love The 90s: The Party Continues Tour - which was headlined by TLC.
The 'No Scrubs' hitmakers were joined by Naughty By Nature, Mark McGrath, All-4-One, Montell Jordan, Miz Barkie, Snap!, Blackstreet and C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams.
Meanwhile, a host of guests joined them at select dates including Coolio, Kid 'n Play, Young MC and O-Town.
