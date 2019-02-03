The Vengaboys ''focus on their old hits'' rather than new songs because they just want to please their fans.

The 'We're Going to Ibiza' hitmakers - who consist of Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-van Rijswijk, Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa - recently wrapped up the 'We Love The 90s tour' in the UK, and the Dutch foursome get such a huge buzz from seeing the way their fans react to the dance hits that they are shelving plans for new material for now.

Speaking to website MusicFeeds, Kim said: ''Well, we go to the studio sometimes. Sometimes we don't; sometimes we do. We fool around and do some new stuff, but it never really gets to something that's perfect. So that's why we keep on focusing on those old hits because we noticed, after performing for all these years, like, since we've come back in 2006, we released a couple of songs, but people wanna hear mainly our old songs. So the last couple of years, we are more focusing on that.''

Despite being famous for their cheesy pop tracks, Kim insists the 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom' band consider themselves to be a political act because they have represented the LGBTQ community for decades in their music

Kim explained: '''We are a political act just by existing. I'm really gonna write that down. That's really good. Yeah, we are! We never, ever talk politics because we are not that band to be talking about politics. But, yeah, we do, of course [recognise that connection]. The LGBT community is a large part of our community.

''We are very blessed to be performing on [the bill of] many different gay events. Actually, we just came back from a Mediterranean gay cruise, which was absolutely amazing, with RuPaul and [Ukrainian boy band] Kazaky, and that girl who won Eurovision, the Cyprus girl [Eleni Foureira], and the other singer who won like a couple of years ago [Austria's Conchita Wurst]. So that was amazing. Yeah, we're very blessed to attend all kinds of different gay events - of course all the Prides around the world. We get asked for a lot. I think just being there, attending those parties, performing - the thing we do is we always do a little shout-out just to acknowledge [our LGBT fans] and to say, 'We're here and we're proud, be proud, and just be who you are.' And I think that's all that we need to say about it.''