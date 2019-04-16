Vanessa Lachey has ''tons of fails'' as a mother.

The 38-year-old television personality - who has Phoenix, two, Brooklyn, three, and Camden, six, with her husband Nick Lachey - is opening up about how she has many ''failures'' as a mom in the hope it'll make other women realise it's ok to make a mistake.

She told People magazine: ''Failure is life, but it doesn't mean you're doing it wrong ... We all have fails daily and that's okay. It doesn't mean you're a bad parent. We all are constantly struggling daily, but that's also the beautiful side of parenthood ...

''I have tons of fails. Probably daily fails that range from something as simple as missing the bus to school because I couldn't get [the kids] together at the door, to forgetting something that they were supposed to bring for their project at school, to snapping at a knee-jerk reaction and saying something you regret ... they range.''

Vanessa previously admitted she felt ''traumatised'' after her son was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

She wrote on Instagram: ''When I gave birth to my youngest, Phoenix, at 30 weeks, I knew he would need extra care. But I wasn't aware that he was at an increased risk for a common respiratory virus called #RSV due to his under-developed lungs and immature immune system. So when he was hospitalized for six days for severe RSV disease, I was shocked and terrified. I wish I had known more about RSV before this traumatic experience (sic)''