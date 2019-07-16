Vanessa Lachey gushed about how ''glad'' she is to have ''found'' husband Nick Lachey on their eighth wedding anniversary.

The 38-year-old television personality - who has Phoenix, two, Brooklyn, four, and Camden, six, with the 45-year-old actor-and-singer - shared a montage looking back on the couple's relationship, including Nick's proposal, their wedding day and baby bump snaps.

Alongside the clip, which was soundtracked to Childish Gambino's version of 'So Into You', Vanessa wrote on Instagram: ''13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love! Damn, I'm glad we found each other!!! And I'm still ''So Into You''I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here's to Our Forever. (sic)''

Nick - who was previously married to Jessica Simpson between 2002 and 2006 - also took to his profile to post a lengthy tribute to his wife and it admitted he ''wouldn't trade these eight years'' for the world.

He also confessed that it hasn't ''always been easy'' and that he's striving for a ''perfect'' life for them as a couple and a family.

Alongside a snap of them doing their first dance at their wedding, the 45-year-old star wrote: '' Before we get into #MusicMonday I want to say....Wow, 8 years!! Babe, it hasn't always been easy and it hasn't always been smooth......but it's ALWAYS been ''US''. I wouldn't trade these 8 years, building our forever, for anything in the world. There is truly no one else I could do this with! You are everything to me, please always remember that. I am far from perfect but please believe that my goals and dreams for us and our family are perfect. I won't stop trying until I get there. It started with two crazy kids, throwing caution and common sense to the wind, and now we have 3 beautiful angels to show for it. Their perfect faces represent all that is good in us and the love that we started this whole thing with. Happy 8th Anniversary to the love of my life. I love you baby! Here's to year #9 and beyond! (sic)''