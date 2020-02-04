Vanessa Bryant was ''touched'' by the Super Bowl's tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna both lost their lives last week when Kobe's private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, killing a total of nine people.

To honour the late NBA legend, Sunday's (02.02.20) Super Bowl game included a tribute in which the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers both stood on their respective 24-yard lines - as Kobe wore the number 24 during most of his career with the LA Lakers - paying tribute with a moment of silence.

And following the tribute, Kobe's widow Vanessa - who is Gianna's mother, and also has 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri with Kobe - is said to be ''touched'' by the outpouring of love and support.

A source told People magazine: ''She was aware of the Super Bowl tribute and she was touched. Every memorial means something to her. Every memorial is important.

''She appreciates every single effort that people have given to remember her husband and daughter. Every flower, every prayer, every card, every tweet. It's all very comforting to her.''

Vanessa previously broke her silence on Kobe and Gianna's passing in a lengthy Instagram post, in which she explained she has been left ''completely devastated'' by the sad news.

She wrote: ''My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. (sic)''

The beauty also vowed to ''keep pushing'' forward for the sake of her other children.

She said: ''I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless - and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. (sic)''