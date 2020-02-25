Vanessa Bryant has shared the heartwarming story behind Kobe Bryant gifting her Rachel McAdams' dress from 'The Notebook'.

The 37-year-old model gave an emotional speech in honour of the late NBA star and their 13-year-old Gianna at their memorial at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles this week, after they were among nine people to tragically lose their lives last month when Kobe's private helicopter crashed.

And during one part of the eulogy, Vanessa recalled how her late husband - who gave her a present for each year they were married - got her the denim dress and matching shoes from the 2004 rom-com to declare his eternal love.

Vanessa added how she and Kobe - who also had 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and eight-month-old Capri together - were ''two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family'', and just like Allie (Rachel) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) who were madly in the movie, they saw themselves ''growing old together''.

She shared: ''He gave me the actual notebook and the blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in 'The Notebook' movie.

''When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it's the scene when Allie comes back to Noah.

''We had hoped to grow old together like in the movie.

''We really had an amazing love story.

''We loved each other with our whole beings.

''Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls.''

Vanessa had shared the sweet 'Notebook' gift with her Instagram followers in 2013, and said Kobe - who she tied the knot with in April 2001 - gave them to her on Valentine's Day ''years ago''.

She posted alongside pictures of the gift at the time: ''One of my favorite Valentine's day gifts from my husband was the blue dress, shoes and THE notebook from the Notebook Movie he gave me years ago.

''(The notebook is a prop but it still has sentimental value). Happy Valentine's Day! #tbt #Valentinesday #LoveStory #TheNotebook #Love (sic)''

'The Notebook' tells the story of two young lovers who become separated because of their social differences, but Allie soon realises she cannot be without Noah.

During the poignant speech, Kobe's widow also reflected on the devastating impact Kobe and Gianna's deaths have had on her other children as she vowed to make sure they remember the ''amazing person, husband and father'' Kobe was.

She said: ''God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy.''