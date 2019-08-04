Unperfect believe they have more freedom in the music they make compared to the girl groups of the past like Sugababes and Girls Aloud.

The new British girl group have been created by legendary music producer Brian Higgins of Xenomania fame, the production team that created hits for Cheryl's former band, Kylie Minogue, The Saturdays and many more.

The 'I'm A Dreamer' hitmakers - comprised of four members Chloe, Siobhan, Soipan and Tiah - feel lucky to be starting their musical journey in 2019 as they don't have to conform to any stereotypes in the pop business.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Soipan said: ''It's definitely more empowering now, I feel like we're at a point in time socially where women are in a position of a lot more power than a lot more of the girl groups in the past, when you had Girls Aloud and the Sugababes, society was a lot different then. Whereas, now, I feel that the freedom that we've had socially has allowed us to experiment more. Whether that be with our sound or image, we're very unforgiving because women are being accepted for what they are in society now.''

Higgins found the four Unperfect members after holding a host of auditions and once he settled on the line-up he told the girls to ''believe in themselves'' and to each have confidence in their unique voices.

Tiah said: ''He just wants us to believe in ourselves, he makes sure we believe in ourselves because I can be a bit negative, but he's always instilling the belief in all of us that we can do well.''

Soipan admitted: ''We're different to all those other groups so there's not the pressure that we have to do all well as them because we're a completely different subsection but he'd not going to compare us. He's there to show us how.''

This summer, Unperfect have partnered with Robinsons Fruit Shoot to release their latest track, 'I'm A Dreamer', to inspire kids across the UK to dream big.

The release of the single marks the launch of Fruit Shoot's epic summer on-pack promotion, which gives children, whatever thing they are into, the chance to win their dream version if it.