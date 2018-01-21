Union J's Josh Cuthbert has admitted he wants to start a family after he's tied the knot with his fiancée Chloe Lloyd.

The 25-year-old singer popped the question to his model girlfriend back in late 2015, and whilst he admits he's not going to be ready to have children ''for a while'', he has said a family is definitely on the cards once the pair ''feel a bit more settled''.

Asked when he thinks he'll start a family, he said: ''Not for a while. We're getting married and buying a house this year, so maybe when all that stuff is in place and we feel a little bit more settled. We've still got loads to do. We want to travel the world together before we have any children.''

For now, the 'Loving You Is Easy' singer and his 25-year-old fiancée are enjoying life as an engaged couple, and they love nothing more than indulging on tasty food and cuddling up to watch TV together.

When asked how they spend their days off together, Josh told TV Life magazine: ''We love eating! Going out for some nice food and a long walk around London sounds good to us. We love to explore the city we live in, then snuggle up at home and watch a bit of David Attenborough.''

Josh got down on one knee to ask Chloe to marry him over two years ago, whilst the pair enjoyed a romantic gondola ride in Venice, Italy.

Captioning a photograph of the stunning ring on Instagram, she wrote: ''My best friend and soulmate totally got down on one knee on a Gondola in Venice and I obviously said YES! Erm whaaaaaat!!!!! I really wish I had the champagne emoji right about now.... I love you @joshcuthbert_uj (sic)''

Whilst Josh uploaded a photo of the pair on the gondola and added: ''SHE SAID YES!!! ???? happiest/luckiest guy in the whole world. I love you @chloelloyd. (sic)''