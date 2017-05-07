Union J have paid tribute to George Shelley's sister following her tragic death.

The 23-year-old singer's younger sibling Harriet Shelley, 21, suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a car and sadly lost her fight over the weekend, and George's former bandmates took to Twitter to share their sadness over the news.

Jaymi Hensley wrote: ''Devastated doesn't even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl! Love you George and family.''

Band mate JJ Hamblett added: ''No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet. Thinking of you George,'' while Josh Cuthbert wrote: ''Heartbroken about the news of Harriet Shelley. Such a lovely kind hearted girl. Will be missed so much. Thinking of you George brother (sic).''

Harriet was being treated in intensive care at Southmead Hospital Bristol, in South West England and her mother previously thanked hospital staff for their wonderful care.

She said: ''She was hit by a car. She's very poorly but she's stable. Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working 24/7 to make sure she is alright.

''I would like to thank everyone in Clevedon for praying for our daughter. They have been holding church services, Bristol's Buddha centre has also been helping - everybody across different religions have been so amazing.''

Harriet's condition had been stabilised but had gotten worse over the weekend.

George found fame when he joined Union J whilst auditioning for 'The X Factor' in 2012.

After appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', he decided to leave the band to focus on his acting and broadcasting career whilst also working on his solo material.

He is yet to comment on his sister's tragic passing.