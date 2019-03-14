Unheard recordings by the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence will feature on the soundtrack for the forthcoming documentary 'Mystify'.

The movie, which is named after the final single from the 'Need You Tonight' hitmakers' 1987 album 'Kick', is set to premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in April, and is based on the life and career of the group's co-founder - who tragically took his own life in 1997.

The documentary is being released by Petrol Records and Universal Music Group and aims to bring the iconic band's music to the next generation of rock fans.

A press release states that: ''The Mystify soundtrack will showcase the musical talents of Michael's song writing and velvet lyrics.

''It will weave recently discovered, and never-before heard, covers performed by Michael, with the much loved INXS classics that led the evolution of the music industry so many years ago.''

The feature length film has been written and directed by filmmaker Richard Lowenstein - who helmed the band's early music videos - who promised to deliver a ''definitive insight'' into the life of ''one of rock's great frontmen''.

Christopher M. Murphy, Chairman and Founder of Petrol Records, and Creative Director and Global Strategist for INXS said: ''INXS' appeal wasn't just confined to writing great songs or playing some of the best concerts I've ever seen. They always had their collective antennae up to the latest trends - whether they be music, fashion or technology - and that's given their brand a fresh and lasting outlook.

''Their legacy is growing every day, and a new generation of fans from around the world are discovering INXS through streaming.

''We are entering an exciting period of rediscovery of their legacy and a reassessment of their place in music history.''

He added that the movie takes influence from recent musical movies such as 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which tells the story of Queen's late great frontman Freddie Mercury, and 'A Star Is Born'.

He added: ''There will be many insights revealed about Michael's life and his music, which will create interesting conversations.

''Movies like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'A Star Is Born' remind us of the extraordinary contributions that are made to popular culture when movies and music are creatively intertwined, and I am proud to say Mystify will be another great example.''

Giles Martin - the son of the late Beatles producer George Martin - was recruited by the band last year to be the creative director of all of their audio output, including musicals, movies and the reissue of their studio albums.

The rock group - which has had several lead singer's following Michael's death - officially broke up in 2012.

However, they teased plans to reunite two years later, when interviewed for 'The Story Behind INXS', which saw the band's drummer Jon Farriss say ''never say never'' with regards to the group recording new music and performing live again.