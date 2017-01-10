British rapper DVS has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars for rape and false imprisonment.
The Hometown hitmaker and actor, real name Courtney Hutchinson, was charged with kidnapping and torturing a 20-year-old woman.
The 32-year-old will also remain on the U.K. sex offenders register for life.
Hutchinson's victim reportedly suffered a fractured eye socket, broken nose, and a stab wound to her hand during her ordeal last February (16).
Lawmakers at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London heard that during the three days, he dragged the victim around the apartment by her hair, whipped her repeatedly, and made her put her hands behind her back while he punched her in the face.
She finally fled her captor's flat naked.
