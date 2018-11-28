A court has ruled Tyrese doesn't have to pay for childcare if the expense doesn't relate to his ex-wife Norma Gibson working.
Tyrese has won his latest child support battle with ex-wife Norma Gibson.
The 'Fate of the Furious' star has been told he will not have to foot the bill for childcare costs for 11-year-old Shayla when his former partner is running ''non-work errands'' or is busy doing things to ''run the household'', TMZ reports.
However, Tyrese didn't get everything he asked for as the law regarding child support reimbursement ''does not limit the type of employment'' Norma may pursue, so she can still ask him to repay any money she spends of babysitters while ''developing her life coaching business, working on her book, and pursuing her art,'' so long as ''the art is done as business.''
The 39-year-old actor had demanded Norma kept an itemised list of her expenses and how she spends her time, and though the court didn't order to do so, they made a recommendation that she ''maintain a diary of time spent on work.''
The ruling comes after it was previously revealed Norma - who split from Tyrese in 2009 after two years of marriage - had claimed she needed seven hours of childcare one day in August because she was busy ''living life''.
She further explained: ''I am working. I am working on my book. I am working on my life. I am running errands at home.''
The 'Transformers' actor and his team insist Norma simply feels no obligation to find a job or contribute financially to raising Shayla because Tyrese is rich and able to cover all the costs.
The 'Death Race' actor previously requested receipts for the $25-an-hour childcare being used by his ex-wife because he wanted proof the bills existed as if Norma has no job, there's no reason why she would need childcare.
He also felt he shouldn't be paying the bill if it was for Norma's personal reasons, such as going out for dinner without their daughter.
Tyrese - who also has daughter Soraya, eight weeks, with wife Samantha - argued the court never laid out guidelines for when he has to reimburse Norma for childcare, or how many hours she can ask him to pay for.
