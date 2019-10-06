Tyler, the Creator thinks he was treated like a ''terrorist'' by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The 28-year-old rapper was banned from entering the country in 2015 by the then-Home Secretary after he was accused of encouraging violence and homophobia through his lyrics.

Reflecting on the incident, Tyler joked: ''She's gone, so I'm back.''

According to Tyler, it took many lawyers and letters, as well as time and money, before he was allowed to return to the UK.

And the chart-topping star remains angry about the way he was treated.

He told the Guardian newspaper: ''Then you get the official thumbs up. It was like: damn, finally, but it was so stupid to have to endure that. I got treated like a terrorist.

''Yeah. I got treated like I was a murderer.''

In fact, at one stage, Tyler decided he simply didn't have the desire to return to the UK.

He shared: ''It was kind of stupid, and after a while I was like: I don't even want to come back. But it was more the principle of: 'Y'all really did this, over this? In comparison to other s**t people do, that y'all let in?' So I'm happy that I got back. I feel like I won some invisible fight.''

Asked whether the length of the ban - which was three to five years - came as a surprise, he added: ''Yeah, it surprised me. But then I remembered - I'm dark-skinned, so, ahh, all right, I get it. I mean, I don't point my finger at that at first, but I looked at every outcome and I looked at every option.

''And after doing that six times, then you say, OK, what's the difference between everyone else and me? And then you land on that.''