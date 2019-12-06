Tyler, The Creator is set to headline Lovebox and Parklife in 2020.

The US rap superstar will close the main stage at the London festival - which has extended to three days - at Gunnersbury Park on June 14, and the night before he will play the Manchester music extravaganza.

The shows will mark the 'Yonkers' hitmaker's first UK festival performances since he was banned from the country in 2015.

Tyler - whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma - was denied the right to enter the country by the then-Home Secretary after he was accused of encouraging violence and homophobia through his lyrics.

As a result he was unable to headline Reading and Leeds in the August.

In May this year, the 'IGOR's THEME' star returned to the country to the Queen's residence, Buckingham Palace, to announce a surprise performance of his Grammy-nominated LP, 'IGOR'.

However, the show planned to take place at the Bussey Building in Peckham, South London, was cancelled by police after ''rowdy'' fans tried to climb the gates of the venue.

Finally, four months later, Tyler performed two acclaimed sold-out concerts at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Tyler recently admitted he thinks he was treated like a ''terrorist'' by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Reflecting on the incident, Tyler joked: ''She's gone, so I'm back.''

According to Tyler, it took many lawyers and letters, as well as time and money, before he was allowed to return to the UK.

And the chart-topping star remains angry about the way he was treated.

He said: ''Then you get the official thumbs up. It was like: damn, finally, but it was so stupid to have to endure that. I got treated like a terrorist.

''Yeah. I got treated like I was a murderer.''

In fact, at one stage, Tyler decided he simply didn't have the desire to return to the UK.

He shared: ''It was kind of stupid, and after a while I was like: I don't even want to come back. But it was more the principle of: 'Y'all really did this, over this? In comparison to other s**t people do, that y'all let in?' So I'm happy that I got back. I feel like I won some invisible fight.''