Tyler, The Creator has offered a bizarrely cryptic explanation for cancelling his upcoming South American tour.

The 'Yonkers' hitmaker took to social media this week to make the disappointing announcement to his fans, and while he vowed to make it there for a run of shows ''one day'', he also shared a strange metaphor while discussing the axed concerts.

He tweeted: ''Hello, im not coming to south america as planned anymore, sucks, i will be there at some point tho, sorry, i know yall was really really looking forward to it, but, uhhh ... yeah, sometimes a duck isnt a jean jacket ... ill be out there one day, holla * heart emoji* (sic)''

His other tour dates - including performances at festivals like Coachella in California and Longitude in Dublin - remain in tact.

It comes after Tyler, 27, claimed his record 'Flower Boy' should have earned him the Best Rap Album Grammy over regular winners Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking on an episode of 'The Shane Show' podcast, Tyler said: ''I think I should win. Just something different just needs to win. I love Jay, but f**k you have Grammys, dog.

''And I love Kendrick, and I think 'DAMN' is awesome. 'XXX' was my favourite song on that album and I think it's great, but f**k, like n***a nominated for six other ones, let him get one of those.''

Tyler battled it out with Kendrick, Jay's '4.44', Migos' 'Culture' and Rapsody's 'Laila's Wisdom', with 'DAMN' getting the nod at the ceremony in January.