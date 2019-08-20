Tyler Hubbard has become a father for the second time.

The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife Hayley - who already have daughter Olivia, 20 months, together - welcomed 8lb 11oz Luca Reed into the world at 3.40am on Monday (19.08.19) and the 32-year-old star admitted he was ''overwhelmed'' with emotion at the birth of the tot.

He wrote on Instagram alongside an official People magazine photo of the new arrival: ''Words can't describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life.

''I couldn't be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She's an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn't think life could get any better but it just did.(sic)''

The 'God, Your Mama and Me' singer went on to praise his wife for the way she coped during her labour with Luca.

He said: ''Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labour. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy.

''I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it's so special to see.''

While Luca - who arrived on his due date - is just a few hours old, the proud parents can already see similarities between him and his older sister.

Hayley said: ''Luca looks a lot like Liv did as a newborn.''

The couple revealed in February they were expecting their second child.

Tyler shared a photo of himself kissing Hayley's stomach on the red carpet at a Grammy Awards pre-party and captioned the post: ''The Hubbard family is growing. We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can't wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y'all think.... boy or girl?''