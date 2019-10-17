Tyler Cameron has hit out at Kanye West for his criticism of Kim Kardashian West's sexy Met Gala outfit.
On a recently episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kanye blasted Kim's Met Gala outfit for being too revealing, telling her ''You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,'' but 'Bachelorette' star Tyler was not impressed.
He shared a clip of the episode on Twitter and wrote: ''What not to do. You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can't stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back.''
During the episode, Kanye told Kim, 38, that her revealing outfits affect his ''soul'' as a married man.
Speaking about her stunning Thierry Mugler dress, the 42-year-old rapper said: ''The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.
''And I didn't see that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids.
''A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?''
However, the reality star fired back and told her man - with whom she shares children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and four-month-old Psalm - she didn't need the ''negative energy'' of his disapproval.
She argued: ''You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me wearing a tight dress.
''You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff. And just because you're on a journey, and you're on your transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you.''
